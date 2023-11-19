RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
WHO to shift neo-natal babies from Gaza hospital
November 19, 2023  19:43
image
The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health has said that the World Health Organisation is planning to evacuate 30 neo-natal babies from the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, CNN reported on Sunday.

It reported quoting the spokesperson from the ministry, "World Health Organisation, using ambulances of the Palestinian Red Crescent, planned to carry out the evacuation of the babies on Sunday, adding that they were waiting for Israeli military bulldozers to open the way."

Meanwhile, the WHO has not confirmed the evacuation would take place but Richard Brennan, the WHO emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean region, said that the agency was working on a detailed plan with partners including the Palestine Red Crescent and the UN relief agency in Gaza, UNRWA, as well as UNICEF.

"I can't go into details on that plan right now but we hope to have some more encouraging news later in the day," Brennan told CNN.

He added that moving the babies was a major priority.

After an assessment mission led by WHO that visited Al-Shifa on Saturday, the agency said that 'over the next 24-72 hours, pending guarantees of safe passage by parties to the conflict, additional missions are being arranged to urgently transport patients from Al-Shifa to Nasser Medical Complex and European Gaza Hospital in the south of Gaza. Patients include 32 babies in extremely critical condition'.

Brennan also told CNN: "We expect to have a series of convoys over the coming days to bring patients down to two main hospitals in the south, the European hospital and Nasser hospitals."   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ICC World Cup final PIX: Australia in control after early wickets
ICC World Cup final PIX: Australia in control after early wickets

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup final played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Out or Not Out? Steve Smith's wicket sparks debate
Out or Not Out? Steve Smith's wicket sparks debate

Steve Smith's decision not to review his dismissal in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup final sparked a debate pn social media.

'Netanyahu should be shot dead': Cong MP sparks row
'Netanyahu should be shot dead': Cong MP sparks row

Senior Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan has come under criticism over his remarks that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a 'war criminal' and should be shot dead without trial for allegedly murdering Palestinians in the Gaza...

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: The progress so far
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: The progress so far

It has been a week since 41 labourers got trapped inside an under-construction tunnel at Silkyara in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after parts of the structure collapsed following a landslide last Sunday.

'Conditions not ripe to make rupee a hard currency'
'Conditions not ripe to make rupee a hard currency'

India should become a middle-income country and then push to make INR (rupee) a hard currency, and till then, it must promote the settlement of global trade in the local currency, think tank GTRI said on Sunday. Global Trade Research...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances