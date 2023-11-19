RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uttarakhand CM, Gadkari to inspect tunnel site today
November 19, 2023  09:41
File image
Amid the ongoing efforts to rescue the workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel, a portion of which caved in earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will on Sunday conduct an on-site inspection of the operations, the Chief Minister's Office informed through an official release.  

The CM will be accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to the tunnel site on Sunday.  

"Along with the chief minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is also arriving to take stock of the relief and rescue work," the CMO added in its statement.  

On Saturday, a top official from the Prime Minister's Office took stock of the relief operations at the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel located on the Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road. -- ANI
