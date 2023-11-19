Uttarakhand CM, Gadkari to inspect tunnel site today





On Saturday, a top official from the Prime Minister's Office took stock of the relief operations at the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel located on the Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road. -- ANI

Amid the ongoing efforts to rescue the workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel, a portion of which caved in earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will on Sunday conduct an on-site inspection of the operations, the Chief Minister's Office informed through an official release.