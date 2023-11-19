RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US working to broker Israel-Hamas deal
November 19, 2023  12:21
image
White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson has said the US is working hard to broker a deal between Israel, the United States and Hamas to free hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.

"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal," the White House National Security Council spokesperson said in response to a report by The Washington Post.

The report said Israel, the United States and Hamas have agreed to a tentative deal that would free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.

The release, which could begin within the next several days, barring last-minute hitches, could lead to the first sustained pause in theconflict in Gaza, the report said citing people familiar with its provisions.

As per a six-page agreement, all parties to the conflict would freeze combat operations for at least five days while an initial 50 or more hostages are released in smaller batches every 24 hours.

It was not immediately clear how many of the 239 people believed to be in captivity in Gaza would be released under the deal.

Overhead surveillance would monitor movement on the ground to police the pause.

The stop in fighting is also intended to allow a significant increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance, including fuel, to enter the besieged enclave from Egypt.

As per The Washington Post, the deal's outline was put together during weeks of talks in Doha, Qatar among Israel, the United States and Hamas. The talks were indirectly represented by Qatari mediators, according to Arab and other diplomats.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Tendulkar's shout out to Team India!
PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Tendulkar's shout out to Team India!

'You have all the qualities to become a world champion.'

Day 7 of tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling to begin soon
Day 7 of tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling to begin soon

Larger diameter pipes have also been inserted up to a length of 42 metres through the debris on Sunday morning to provide enough food and other essentials to the trapped workers, a control room set up at the site said.

'Hope prayers of a billion-plus fans are heard today'
'Hope prayers of a billion-plus fans are heard today'

The final betwene the two-time champions and the five-time winners will be staged at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Uttarakhand CM, Gadkari to inspect tunnel rescue operations
Uttarakhand CM, Gadkari to inspect tunnel rescue operations

The CM will be accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to the tunnel site on Sunday.

Ceasefire in Gaza is not peace as long as Hamas clings to destruction: Biden
Ceasefire in Gaza is not peace as long as Hamas clings to destruction: Biden

Biden also called for Israel to respect humanitarian law and minimise the loss of civilian life, saying he counselled Israeli officials during his trip to Tel Aviv "against letting their hurt and rage mislead them into making mistakes we...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances