Student gang-raped in BARC Mumbai flat, 2 held





The Chembur police arrested two people on the basis of the statement of the survivor.





A case was registered against them under Sections 376, 376 (D), 328 and 34 of the IPC.





The police presented both the accused in the court, where the court sent both of them to police custody till November 20, the police said. -- ANI

A 19-year-old college student was gang-raped in a flat in the Bhabha Atomic Research Center quarter in Chembur area of Mumbai, said the police on Sunday.