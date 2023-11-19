RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Re-polling ordered at Madhya Pradesh booth
November 19, 2023  21:28
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling on November 21 at a booth in the Ater assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, according to an official release.

Voting will be held at booth number 3 under polling centre number 71 at Kishupura between 7 am and 6 pm, it said, adding that indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of voters.

The order of repolling has been issued to the district returning officer, it said. 

A district official said repolling was ordered because of the breach of secrecy as some people had shot videos of voting on November 17 at the concerned booth in Kishupura.

District collector and returning officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said four members of the polling team have been suspended for the breach of secrecy. 

He said voters will not be allowed to enter the booth with mobile phones during repolling and all other rules regarding the model code of conduct will be followed.

The polling process will be videographed during repolling, he said.

Sitting MLA from Ater and BJP leader, Arvind Singh Bhadauria, is facing ex-legislator Hemant Katare of Congress.

All 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in a single phase on November 17 with a voter turnout of 77.15 per cent, as per the Election Commission. Votes will be counted on December 3.   -- PTI
