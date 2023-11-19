RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Released from juvenile home a month ago, 17-yr-old kills teen in Delhi
November 19, 2023  08:47
image
A 17-year-old boy who was released from a juvenile home only a month ago was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing another teenager in the Aman Vihar area in Delhi, the police said. 

Akash was allegedly stabbed to death by the accused on Friday evening when he had gone to Aman Vihar to meet a friend, the police said. 

The accused teenager was apprehended from Haryana's Sonipat and brought back to Delhi, they added. 

The accused killed Akash in an act of revenge after he and his friend assaulted him, the officials said. 

Six criminal cases, including that of robbery, cheating and assault have earlier been registered against the accused at the Prem Nagar and Aman Vihar police stations. 

In one of these cases, he was sent to a juvenile home and released only a month ago, the police said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP bans sale of halal-certified products, no restriction on exports
UP bans sale of halal-certified products, no restriction on exports

In a statement, the state government alleged 'malicious attempts' to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate not only seek 'unfair financial benefits' but also form part of a 'pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred,...

All The Best India!
All The Best India!

Art students at the Gurukul in Mumbai celebrate the World Cup 2023 final.

Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final
Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will be among the key personalities who are expected to attend the ICC Cricket World Cup grand finale

Babar forced out: Miandad, Akhtar furious at PCB
Babar forced out: Miandad, Akhtar furious at PCB

'There was no need to remove Babar from the captaincy. They have acted in haste'

Rohit, Virat, Shami's epic 'Last Dance' in World Cup
Rohit, Virat, Shami's epic 'Last Dance' in World Cup

They took the centre-stage in the showpiece, showed the world what they are made of and walked away from the global meet with honour and distinction.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances