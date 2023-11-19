Released from juvenile home a month ago, 17-yr-old kills teen in Delhi





Akash was allegedly stabbed to death by the accused on Friday evening when he had gone to Aman Vihar to meet a friend, the police said.





The accused teenager was apprehended from Haryana's Sonipat and brought back to Delhi, they added.





The accused killed Akash in an act of revenge after he and his friend assaulted him, the officials said.





Six criminal cases, including that of robbery, cheating and assault have earlier been registered against the accused at the Prem Nagar and Aman Vihar police stations.





In one of these cases, he was sent to a juvenile home and released only a month ago, the police said.

