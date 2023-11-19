Released from juvenile home a month ago, 17-yr-old kills teen in Delhi

Released from juvenile home a month ago, 17-yr-old kills teen in DelhiNovember 19, 2023 08:47
A 17-year-old boy who was released from a juvenile home only a month ago was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing another teenager in the Aman Vihar area in Delhi, the police said.
Akash was allegedly stabbed to death by the accused on Friday evening when he had gone to Aman Vihar to meet a friend, the police said.
The accused teenager was apprehended from Haryana's Sonipat and brought back to Delhi, they added.
The accused killed Akash in an act of revenge after he and his friend assaulted him, the officials said.
Six criminal cases, including that of robbery, cheating and assault have earlier been registered against the accused at the Prem Nagar and Aman Vihar police stations.
In one of these cases, he was sent to a juvenile home and released only a month ago, the police said.
TOP STORIES
UP bans sale of halal-certified products, no restriction on exports
In a statement, the state government alleged 'malicious attempts' to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate not only seek 'unfair financial benefits' but also form part of a 'pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred,...