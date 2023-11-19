RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajasthan: 6 cops deployed for Modi's rally killed in...
November 19, 2023  19:28
Image only for representation
Six policemen were killed and one sustained severe injuries in a road accident while they were on their way for VIP duty assigned to them for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The accident took place after a vehicle full of police personnel rammed into a truck in the Kanota police post area of the Sujangarh Sadar police station area of Churu district, said an official.

"The policemen of Nagaur district were going to Jhunjhnu for the Prime Minister's duty. It was around 5.30 to 6 in the morning. They had an accident with a truck in which five people died on the spot and two were injured, to whom we immediately referred to the nearest hospital. SP Nagaur and Additional SP Nagaur were present on the spot. One personnel died in the hospital," Police said.

The deceased policemen have been identified as Ramchandra, Kumbharam, Suresh Kumar, Thanaram, Mahendra Kumar and Sukhram (son of Tulchharam).

According to officials, the policeman who sustained injuries is the son of Labhuram, Sukhram.

"Five policemen of Kheenvsar police station in Nagaur and one policeman of Mahila police station were on duty in PM Modi's meeting to be held in Jhunjhunu. All the people were going from Kheenvsar to Jhunjhunu in a Xylo vehicle. During this time, his car collided with a truck on National Highway 58 near Kanuta post of Sujangarh Sadar police station. In the accident that took place at 5.30 in the morning, the front part of the vehicle was completely damaged, and all the policemen were trapped inside. Policemen injured in the accident were sent to Jodhpur by making a green corridor from the incident site to Jodhpur, but one died on the way. The bodies of all were brought to Nagaur, where the deceased police personnel were given a final farewell by paying tribute to them at Nagaur Police Line," said Narayan Togas, SP Nagaur.

As soon as information about the incident was received, police officers reached the spot. The injured were admitted to the hospital, said the official, adding that the bodies of the deceased policemen were sent for post-mortem.

After the post-mortem, the last rites of deceased police personnel were performed with state honours, in which the SP, Collector and other officers were present.   -- ANI
