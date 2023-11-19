RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pak Judge removed after admonishing defence secretary
November 19, 2023  13:54
image
A Pakistani district judge serving in the country's Punjab province has been removed by the authorities for allegedly admonishing the country's defence secretary Hamooduz Zaman, who is a former general of the nation's Army, for failing to comply with a court order.

Waris Ali, who was serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Rawalpindi, was removed from his post on Saturday and moved to Lahore after declaring him an officer on special duty (OSD), a term used for those government officials who are not assigned any job but they continue to receive salaries.

'The honourable chief justice and judges are pleased to post Mr Waris Ali, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi as OSD at Sessions Court, Lahore in the public interest, with immediate effect,' reads a notification issued by the LHC registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir.

The Lahore High Court (LHC), which administratively controls all district judges in the Punjab province, took action against ADSJ Ali a day after he admonished defence secretary retired Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman.

Ali apparently drew the higher-ups' ire after hearing a case on Friday when he ordered the federal government to remove Defence Secretary Zaman, a report in the Dawn newspaper said.

He had ordered the defence secretary to submit a report on the military's businesses and their beneficiaries.

But the defence secretary neither complied with the order nor appeared in court.

The lead counsel was also absent when the matter was taken up. His clerk submitted a memo of appearance on behalf of the defence secretary.

The judge refused to accept the memo since the lead counsel did not appear personally.

He remarked that such conduct by a high-ranking public official was tantamount to 'the denial of the existence of one of the pillars of the state, i.e. the judiciary' and this could not be ignored.

In the written verdict, he ordered the federal secretary's removal and sought assistance from the attorney general with an observation that the case required the interpretation of the Constitution as the functions of the armed forces are regulated under Article 245 of the Constitution.

ADSJ Ali, in the order, wrote that the said article outlined no role of the Army other than defending the country against external aggression or threat of war or when it is called to help the civilian government.

He also fixed the next hearing for November 24. Now, a new judge will take up the case as Ali has been directed to take charge as OSD 'on or before November 20'.

Pakistan military establishment is deemed highly powerful and the latest incident is an example of its clout.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ICC World Cup final: PIX: It's a sea of blue at Motera
ICC World Cup final: PIX: It's a sea of blue at Motera

Fans wearing the India jersey, carrying the Indian flag, laughing, joking and anticipating an India win are moving towards the Narendra Modi stadium. There are families, friends, children, adults, teenagers, middle aged and the senior...

77.15% voter turnout in MP assembly polls
77.15% voter turnout in MP assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls have recorded a voter turnout of 77.15 per cent, which is 1.52 per cent higher than in 2018, as per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India.

Djokovic looking to cap off 'almost perfect' year with ATP finals win
Djokovic looking to cap off 'almost perfect' year with ATP finals win

Novak Djokovic said he is hoping to put the cherry on top of a successful 2023 season with a record seventh ATP Finals title, after the world number one beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final to set up a showdown with Jannik Sinner.

Sindhu moves base to Bengaluru to train under Padukone
Sindhu moves base to Bengaluru to train under Padukone

Eyeing a third Olympic medal, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will now move her base from Hyderabad to Bengaluru to train under the legendary Prakash Padukone in the build-up to the Paris Games.

PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Tendulkar's shout out to Team India!
PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Tendulkar's shout out to Team India!

'You have all the qualities to become a world champion.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances