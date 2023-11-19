More than 2 dozen girls hurt as helium balloons explode outside Gujarat temple





The incident occurred outside Lord Ganesh temple at Brahmanwada village in Unjha taluka when people were witnessing the idol consecration ceremony around noon, a Unjha police station official said.





The police made a "for information" entry in the station diary about the incident, he said.





Some balloons exploded when a spark from firecrackers touched them, sending up a fireball, which left about 25 girls injured, as per the police note.





The girls were taken to nearby hospitals for the treatment of burn injuries, the police said.





A video of the incident shows every girl was holding a bunch of small balloons outside the temple along with other people who had gathered to attend the religious event. -- PTI

