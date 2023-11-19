RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


More than 2 dozen girls hurt as helium balloons explode outside Gujarat temple
November 19, 2023  09:19
File image
At least 25 girls in the age group of 10 to 15 years received burn injuries on Saturday after helium balloons they were holding as part of a religious event exploded due to sparks from firecrackers outside a temple at a village in Mehsana district of Gujarat, the police said.                 

The incident occurred outside Lord Ganesh temple at Brahmanwada village in Unjha taluka when people were witnessing the idol consecration ceremony around noon, a Unjha police station official said.                 

The police made a "for information" entry in the station diary about the incident, he said.                 

Some balloons exploded when a spark from firecrackers touched them, sending up a fireball, which left about 25 girls injured, as per the police note. 

The girls were taken to nearby hospitals for the treatment of burn injuries, the police said.                 

A video of the incident shows every girl was holding a bunch of small balloons outside the temple along with other people who had gathered to attend the religious event. -- PTI
