Modi extends wishes countrymen on auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja
November 19, 2023  09:35
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of 'Chhath', an ancient Hindu festival where prayers are offered to the solar deity, Surya.  

"My best wishes to all your family members on the auspicious occasion of Sandhya Arghya of Mahaparva Chhath. May the worship of the Sun God infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" Modi posted from his official handle on X.  

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his best wishes to the people on Chhath, praying for the world to be gilded in the light of happiness, prosperity, and good tidings with the blessings of Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya.  

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and people of the state on the great festival of sun worship and folk faith 'Chhath'! It is my wish that the entire world should be illuminated with the light of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune with the holy blessings of Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" Yogi posted from his official handle on X.  

Earlier, on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to fellow countrymen on the occasion of Chhath Puja, asking them to take a pledge to respect Mother Nature by making "our water resources and environment pollution-free".  -- ANI
