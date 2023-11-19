RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'May you shine bright': Modi to Team India
November 19, 2023  13:23
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian cricket team good luck ahead of the World Cup final against Australia on Sunday.

'All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you,' Modi wrote in X ahead of the finals in Ahmedabad.

'May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship,' he said.

Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will watch the final.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ICC World Cup final: PIX: It's a sea of blue at Motera
ICC World Cup final: PIX: It's a sea of blue at Motera

Fans wearing the India jersey, carrying the Indian flag, laughing, joking and anticipating an India win are moving towards the Narendra Modi stadium. There are families, friends, children, adults, teenagers, middle aged and the senior...

77.15% voter turnout in MP assembly polls
77.15% voter turnout in MP assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls have recorded a voter turnout of 77.15 per cent, which is 1.52 per cent higher than in 2018, as per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India.

Djokovic looking to cap off 'almost perfect' year with ATP finals win
Djokovic looking to cap off 'almost perfect' year with ATP finals win

Novak Djokovic said he is hoping to put the cherry on top of a successful 2023 season with a record seventh ATP Finals title, after the world number one beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final to set up a showdown with Jannik Sinner.

Sindhu moves base to Bengaluru to train under Padukone
Sindhu moves base to Bengaluru to train under Padukone

Eyeing a third Olympic medal, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will now move her base from Hyderabad to Bengaluru to train under the legendary Prakash Padukone in the build-up to the Paris Games.

PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Tendulkar's shout out to Team India!
PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Tendulkar's shout out to Team India!

'You have all the qualities to become a world champion.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances