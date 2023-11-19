'May you shine bright': Modi to Team India

'May you shine bright': Modi to Team IndiaNovember 19, 2023 13:23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian cricket team good luck ahead of the World Cup final against Australia on Sunday.
'All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you,' Modi wrote in X ahead of the finals in Ahmedabad.
'May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship,' he said.
Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will watch the final. -- PTI
