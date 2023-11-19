Man booked for obscene FB remark on Maha CM





According to the complainant, a 56-year-old woman resident of Andheri, the Facebook account on which the obscene comment was posted is in the name of a Shiv Sena-UBT activist, the official said.





The complainant is the coordinator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Andheri assembly constituency.





She came across the obscene comment while reading a news report online.





The post was intended to insult the modesty of a woman, the official said.





Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman ), 153- A (1) (Promoting enmity between two groups) of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, he said.





This is the second offence registered against Shiv Sena-UBT activists in the three days. -- PTI

The Mumbai police registered a case against a person for allegedly posting an obscene comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Facebook, an official said on Saturday.