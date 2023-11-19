RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Malayalam actor found dead inside parked car in Kerala
November 19, 2023  08:22
image
Popular actor Vinod Thomas was found dead inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady in Kottayam, the police said on Saturday. 

He was 45. 

The hotel's management informed that a person is inside a car parked on its premises for a long time, the police said. 

"We found him inside the car and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead," the police said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem. 

Thomas is known for his roles in movies, Ayyappanum Koshyum, Natholi oru cheriya meenalla, Oru murai vanth paathaaya, Happy wedding and June among others. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final
Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will be among the key personalities who are expected to attend the ICC Cricket World Cup grand finale

Babar forced out: Miandad, Akhtar furious at PCB
Babar forced out: Miandad, Akhtar furious at PCB

'There was no need to remove Babar from the captaincy. They have acted in haste'

Rohit, Virat, Shami's epic 'Last Dance' in World Cup
Rohit, Virat, Shami's epic 'Last Dance' in World Cup

They took the centre-stage in the showpiece, showed the world what they are made of and walked away from the global meet with honour and distinction.

New Delhi to discuss continuing Indian military with Maldives
New Delhi to discuss continuing Indian military with Maldives

The Indian government sources said Muizzu, in the meeting, brought up the issue of Indian military personnel present in the Maldives for operating aircraft for medical evacuation and to counter drug trafficking.

Xi's spl envoy meets new Maldivian Prez amid call to withdraw Indian troops
Xi's spl envoy meets new Maldivian Prez amid call to withdraw Indian troops

China is also ready to promote high-quality Belt and Road Initiative cooperation, and push for new progress in the future-oriented, all-round friendly and cooperative partnership between the two countries, she added.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances