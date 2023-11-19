RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to address masterclass during IFFI in Panaji
November 19, 2023  08:25
Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will address a master class during the upcoming International Film Festival of India here on November 28, a senior functionary has said. 

The IFFI will be held from November 20-28 at different venues in the Goa capital. Prithul Kumar, festival director, IFFI 2023, told reporters that masterclasses would be held at the renovated and refurbished Kala Academy building in Panaji city. 

Michael Douglas will be attending the festival between November 27 and 29 during which he will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. 

The actor will be addressing the IFFI Master Class on November 28, Kumar said. 

"The 54th edition of IFFI will have major packages of international cinema. There are 2,962 submissions from 105 countries, a three-fold increase compared to the international submissions (received) last year," he said. 

According to Kumar,15 films will be screened from the international competition section, seven films from the Best Debut Director category and 198 international films including 13 world premiers. -- PTI
