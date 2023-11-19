RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Biden stands firm against Gaza ceasefire
November 19, 2023  08:55
image
In an op-ed published on Saturday, US President Joe Biden dismisses increasing ceasefire calls for Gaza, asserting that it won't bring about peace.  

"As long as Hamas clings to its ideology of destruction, a cease-fire is not peace. To Hamas's members, every cease-fire is time they exploit to rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters and restart the killing by attacking innocents again," Biden wrote in the piece for The Washington Post, adding, "Our goal should not be simply to stop the war for today -- it should be to end the war forever, break the cycle of unceasing violence, and build something stronger in Gaza and across the Middle East so that history does not keep repeating itself."  

Biden also called for Israel to respect humanitarian law and minimise the loss of civilian life, saying he counselled Israeli officials during his trip to Tel Aviv "against letting their hurt and rage mislead them into making mistakes we ourselves have made in the past."  

In the op-ed, Biden also said that a two-state solution is the only solution to the enduring conflict in the region and that, in the meantime, there should be governance under the Palestinian Authority.  

"As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalised Palestinian Authority, as we all work towards a two-state solution," Biden wrote in The Washington Post. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP bans sale of halal-certified products, no restriction on exports
UP bans sale of halal-certified products, no restriction on exports

In a statement, the state government alleged 'malicious attempts' to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate not only seek 'unfair financial benefits' but also form part of a 'pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred,...

All The Best India!
All The Best India!

Art students at the Gurukul in Mumbai celebrate the World Cup 2023 final.

Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final
Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will be among the key personalities who are expected to attend the ICC Cricket World Cup grand finale

Babar forced out: Miandad, Akhtar furious at PCB
Babar forced out: Miandad, Akhtar furious at PCB

'There was no need to remove Babar from the captaincy. They have acted in haste'

Rohit, Virat, Shami's epic 'Last Dance' in World Cup
Rohit, Virat, Shami's epic 'Last Dance' in World Cup

They took the centre-stage in the showpiece, showed the world what they are made of and walked away from the global meet with honour and distinction.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances