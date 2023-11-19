RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5 cops killed, 2 hurt in Rajasthan road accident
November 19, 2023  10:39
image
Five policemen were killed and two others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a parked truck in Rajasthan's Churu district early Sunday. 

Superintendent of police, Churu, Praveen Nayak said the accident took place in Sujangarh Sadar police station area. 

The policemen were going to Taranagar to attend an election meeting. 

The deceased policemen have been identified as ASI Ramchandra of Khinvsar police station, constables Kumbharam, Suresh Meena, Thanaram and Mahendra. 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident. 

"Early this morning, sad news was received about the casualties of policemen in a vehicle accident in Sujangarh Sadar area of Churu. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the policemen who died in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on X. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Uttarakhand CM, Gadkari to inspect tunnel rescue operations
Uttarakhand CM, Gadkari to inspect tunnel rescue operations

The CM will be accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to the tunnel site on Sunday.

Ceasefire in Gaza is not peace as long as Hamas clings to destruction: Biden
Ceasefire in Gaza is not peace as long as Hamas clings to destruction: Biden

Biden also called for Israel to respect humanitarian law and minimise the loss of civilian life, saying he counselled Israeli officials during his trip to Tel Aviv "against letting their hurt and rage mislead them into making mistakes we...

UP bans sale of halal-certified products, no restriction on exports
UP bans sale of halal-certified products, no restriction on exports

In a statement, the state government alleged 'malicious attempts' to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate not only seek 'unfair financial benefits' but also form part of a 'pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred,...

All The Best India!
All The Best India!

Art students at the Gurukul in Mumbai celebrate the World Cup 2023 final.

Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final
Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will be among the key personalities who are expected to attend the ICC Cricket World Cup grand finale

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances