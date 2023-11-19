5 cops killed, 2 hurt in Rajasthan road accident

5 cops killed, 2 hurt in Rajasthan road accidentNovember 19, 2023 10:39
Five policemen were killed and two others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a parked truck in Rajasthan's Churu district early Sunday.
Superintendent of police, Churu, Praveen Nayak said the accident took place in Sujangarh Sadar police station area.
The policemen were going to Taranagar to attend an election meeting.
The deceased policemen have been identified as ASI Ramchandra of Khinvsar police station, constables Kumbharam, Suresh Meena, Thanaram and Mahendra.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident.
"Early this morning, sad news was received about the casualties of policemen in a vehicle accident in Sujangarh Sadar area of Churu. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the policemen who died in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on X. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Ceasefire in Gaza is not peace as long as Hamas clings to destruction: Biden
Biden also called for Israel to respect humanitarian law and minimise the loss of civilian life, saying he counselled Israeli officials during his trip to Tel Aviv "against letting their hurt and rage mislead them into making mistakes we...
UP bans sale of halal-certified products, no restriction on exports
In a statement, the state government alleged 'malicious attempts' to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate not only seek 'unfair financial benefits' but also form part of a 'pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred,...