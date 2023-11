3 minors apprehended for pelting stones in Haryana's Nuh

One of them, a nine-year-old, was released on bail after he was produced before the child welfare committee while two others, both aged 12 years, were sent to a correction home after being produced before the juvenile justice board, they said.





At least eight women suffered injuries after some unidentified persons hurled stones at them allegedly from a mosque and madrasa in Nuh on Thursday night.





A senior police officer Saturday said the case is being investigated thoroughly but no role of any other has come to the fore yet.





The police on Friday registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with this incident.





Three minors were questioned by the police in the presence of their parents and later apprehended.





All three are students of Madrasa and they were apprehended after they were caught in CCTV footage.





"The involvement of others has not come to the fore yet but a further probe is underway. If we find involvement of any other during the investigation, action will be taken as per the law," said Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson of the Nuh police. -- PTI

