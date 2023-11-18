RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman beaten up for wearing fashionable bangles
November 18, 2023  10:50
Representative image
Police have registered an offence against a man and his two relatives at Digha in Navi Mumbai for allegedly beating up his wife as they were against her wearing fashionable bangles, an official said on Saturday. 
  
The Rabale MIDC police filed the case based on a complaint lodged by the 23-year-old woman, he said. 

As per the complaint, the victim's husband Pradeep Arkade (30) was against her wearing fashionable bangles and argued with her over the issue. 

On November 13, during an argument with her, the woman's 50-year-old mother-in-law pulled her by the hair and slapped her several times. Her husband thrashed her with a belt, while his female relative also joined in and pushed her to the ground before beating her up, it said.

"After the incident, the victim went to her parents' house in Pune and lodged a complaint there. The case was then transferred to Navi Mumbai for a probe," he said. 

The case against them was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said. -- PTI 
