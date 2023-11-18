Will implement UCC if BJP wins in Telangana: Shah

Will implement UCC if BJP wins in Telangana: ShahNovember 18, 2023 20:28
Just in: The Bharatiya Janata Party will implement Uniform Civil Code if it comes to power in Telangana, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Telangana on Saturday.
The BJP would scrap 'religion-based reservations' and extend benefit to backward communities and STs, he said citing party manifesto.
More details soon. -- PTI
