Will implement UCC if BJP wins in Telangana: Shah
November 18, 2023  20:28
image
Just in: The Bharatiya Janata Party will implement Uniform Civil Code if it comes to power in Telangana, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Telangana on Saturday. 

The  BJP would scrap 'religion-based reservations' and extend benefit to backward communities and STs, he said citing party manifesto. 

More details soon. -- PTI
