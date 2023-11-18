RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Why no action against KCR despite calling him 'corrupt', Vijayashanthi asks BJP
November 18, 2023  15:40
image
Actor-turned politician Vijayashanthi on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of failing to initiate action against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao despite labelling him as "corrupt" and indicated that both the BRS and the saffron party are together.

Addressing reporters in Hyderabad, she said searches were conducted by central agencies such as ED on several leaders but not against Rao.

"We were expecting the Bharatiya Janata Party to act against Mr KCR, but it didn't... There are raids on so many leaders by ED, CBI. The BJP has taken action against other leaders and why can't it take action on KCR, the most corrupt person?" she asked. 

Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, former MP and veteran actress Vijayashanthi resigned from the BJP and rejoined Congress party on Friday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge offered her a tricolour scarf and formally invited her to join the party.

The 57-year-old actor who left Congress and joined the saffron party in 2020 was not active in BJP's programmes in the recent times.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TN assembly re-adopts 10 bills returned by Guv Ravi
TN assembly re-adopts 10 bills returned by Guv Ravi

Stalin, moving the resolution, said without giving any reasons, Ravi had returned the Bills, mentioning "I withhold Assent" to them.

World Cup final: Five key battles to watch-out for
World Cup final: Five key battles to watch-out for

A look at match-ups that could potentially decide the winner of the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Railway Men Review: Compelling Watch
The Railway Men Review: Compelling Watch

The Railway Men is a compelling watch; the subject is handled with seriousness and respect without going overboard with the dramatic impact, observes Mayur Sanap.

Actor-politician Vijayashanthi who quit BJP rejoins Congress
Actor-politician Vijayashanthi who quit BJP rejoins Congress

The former BRS MP who left the Congress and joined the saffron party in 2020 was not active in BJP's programmes in the recent times.

Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve
Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve

The BJP cannot afford to alienate the OBCs, who have explicitly voiced their opposition to the Maratha quota.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances