Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue ops halted

The operation to rescue 40 workers trapped inside an under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi came to a halt 'due to failure of an equipment'.





The rescue operations were "halted due to failure of an equipment" which was earlier utilised to create a passage, New agency PTI reported quoting a source.





Sources in the IAF shared some of the challenges that were faced by the force on November 15 when it was pressed into action to assist in rescue operations undergoing near Uttarkashi in the hill state.





Anshu Manish Khulko, Director of the tunnel-making company NHIDCL, also told ANI that at present the drilling work in the tunnel has stopped.





When asked whether the drilling work had stopped due to a machine breakdown, Khulko, however, said that there is no fault in the machine.

The round-the-clock rescue work is being carried out by 165 personnel from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Border Roads Organisation and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.