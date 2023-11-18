RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue ops halted
November 18, 2023  10:01
image
The operation to rescue 40 workers trapped inside an under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi came to a halt 'due to failure of an equipment'.

The rescue operations were "halted due to failure of an equipment" which was earlier utilised to create a passage, New agency PTI reported quoting a source.

Sources in the IAF shared some of the challenges that were faced by the force on November 15 when it was pressed into action to assist in rescue operations undergoing near Uttarkashi in the hill state.

Anshu Manish Khulko, Director of the tunnel-making company NHIDCL, also told ANI that at present the drilling work in the tunnel has stopped. 

When asked whether the drilling work had stopped due to a machine breakdown, Khulko, however, said that there is no fault in the machine.
 
The round-the-clock rescue work is being carried out by 165 personnel from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Border Roads Organisation and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cummins banishes captaincy queries with World Cup heroics
Cummins banishes captaincy queries with World Cup heroics

Pat Cummins may be undecided about his future as Australia's One-Day International captain after the World Cup but few of his compatriots will be urging him to stand down after his efforts in India.

Loss At Byju's May Only Be Tip Of Iceberg
Loss At Byju's May Only Be Tip Of Iceberg

'Byju's financials only reflect the core business. At a group level, they are experiencing substantial losses.'

India's Unbeaten Run: Echoes of WI '75, Aus '03-07
India's Unbeaten Run: Echoes of WI '75, Aus '03-07

To emulate the West Indies of 1975 and Australia of 2003 and 2007, India must channel the same indomitable spirit in the final.

In Pictures - Denmark book Euro berth; England seal top spot
In Pictures - Denmark book Euro berth; England seal top spot

Images from the Euro 2024 qualifying matches on Friday.

When Australia Defeated India In A Final...
When Australia Defeated India In A Final...

Ahead of the blockbuster final in Ahmedabad, a look at how the 2003 World Cup played out between India and Australia.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances