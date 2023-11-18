RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
U'khand tunnel collapse: New drilling machine arrives
November 18, 2023  12:34
image
Chris Cooper, a micro tunnelling expert arrived at the Silkyara tunnel incident site on Saturday to monitor the rescue operation.
 
Chris Cooper is a Chartered Engineer with an experienced track record for delivery of Major International key civil engineering infrastructure, Metro tunnels, Large Caverns, Dams, Railway, and Mining Projects. 
 
Cooper who is also a consultant for the Rishikesh Karnprayag rail project has reached the site to monitor the rescue operation of 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel for six days now.
 
Speaking to ANI, Cooper said "I don't have any information as of now. I reached here last night only."
 
The heavy-duty drilling machine from Indore has also reached the Silkyara tunnel site.
 
Bhaskar Khulbe, former Advisor, PMO and Mangesh Ghildiyal, Deputy Secretary PMO also arrived at Silkyara tunnel on Saturday to monitor the situation.
 
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday is also holding a meeting with senior officials to review the relief and rescue operations that occurred in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel located on the Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road.
 
The ongoing drilling work to reach the 40 trapped workers inside the Silkyara tunnel was halted on Saturday after the rescuers bored 25 metres into the rubble. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve
Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve

The BJP cannot afford to alienate the OBCs, who have explicitly voiced their opposition to the Maratha quota.

If Ambani Buys Disney Star...
If Ambani Buys Disney Star...

Assume Voot, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar are merged into one entertainment app, and you have a streaming service with more than 233 million unique visitors. That is a reach just under half of India's largest streaming app: YouTube....

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op on hold after machine snag
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op on hold after machine snag

The round-the-clock rescue work is being carried out by 165 personnel from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Border Roads Organisation and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police,...

Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach ATP Finals semis
Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach ATP Finals semis

Alcaraz topped the Red Group and will face Green Group runner-up Novak Djokovic in a mouth-watering semi-final.

Sanya Gets Traditional
Sanya Gets Traditional

Diana listens to music... Riya takes a selfie... Up close with Shamita...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances