U'khand tunnel collapse: New drilling machine arrives

Chris Cooper, a micro tunnelling expert arrived at the Silkyara tunnel incident site on Saturday to monitor the rescue operation.

Chris Cooper is a Chartered Engineer with an experienced track record for delivery of Major International key civil engineering infrastructure, Metro tunnels, Large Caverns, Dams, Railway, and Mining Projects.

Cooper who is also a consultant for the Rishikesh Karnprayag rail project has reached the site to monitor the rescue operation of 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel for six days now.

Speaking to ANI, Cooper said "I don't have any information as of now. I reached here last night only."

The heavy-duty drilling machine from Indore has also reached the Silkyara tunnel site.

Bhaskar Khulbe, former Advisor, PMO and Mangesh Ghildiyal, Deputy Secretary PMO also arrived at Silkyara tunnel on Saturday to monitor the situation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday is also holding a meeting with senior officials to review the relief and rescue operations that occurred in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel located on the Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road.

The ongoing drilling work to reach the 40 trapped workers inside the Silkyara tunnel was halted on Saturday after the rescuers bored 25 metres into the rubble. -- ANI