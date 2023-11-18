RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


T'gana polls: BRS MLC Kavitha feels unwell during campaign, resumes after break
November 18, 2023  19:47
Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Saturday felt slightly unwell during her assembly election campaign but resumed after a short break. 

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, felt unwell due to dehydration, her office sources said, adding that the campaign continued in Jagtial after the short break. 

"Sorry for the little scare. I'm doing just well, also happened to have met this sweet little girl and after spending time with her I'm feeling a little more energetic. #KCROnceAgain campaign to resume shortly," she said on X, posting a video of her interaction with a little girl. 

She also posted pictures of her campaign at Jagtial. 

"This public outpour and support from various parts of Jagityal for the BRS Party is our strength!," she said. -- PTI
