Suspected remains of Maya, missing tiger, found in Tadoba, Maha





Tigress T-12, popularly known as Maya, had gone missing from the reserve in August, and the report of DNA tests were awaited for ascertaining if these were her remains, he said.





The remains, scattered in an area of 100-meter radius, were found in the Tadoba beat of the reserve a couple of days ago, said Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, field director of TATR.





The big cat had apparently died due to natural causes considering the location of the remains and absence of any human activity in the area, he added.





The samples will be sent for DNA analysis to the National Centre for Biological Sciences and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Bangalore to be matched with DNA samples of Maya, he said.





The reports were expected by November 30, he added. -- PTI

