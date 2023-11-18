RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stalin reintroduces 10 bills in assembly returned by TN guv
November 18, 2023  11:05
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday moved a resolution in the state assembly to take up for reconsideration, 10 bills passed earlier by the House and returned by State Governor R N Ravi.

Stalin, moving the resolution, said without giving any reasons, Ravi had returned the Bills, mentioning "I withhold Assent" to them.

While two bills each were adopted by the House in 2020 and 2023, six others were passed last year.

He said the House takes note that under the proviso to Article 200 of the Constitution of India, if the above said Bills are passed again and presented to the Governor for assent, he "shall not withhold assent therefrom."

"This House resolves that under rule 143 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly rules the following Bills  may be reconsidered by this Assembly," the resolution moved by Stalin said.

The CM also made a stinging attack on Ravi, alleging the Governor was keen to block the government's initiatives.

"He returned the Bills due to his personal whims and fancies...it is undemocratic and anti-people to not give assent" to them, the CM said. 

He alleged that non-BJP ruled states were being targeted through Governors, apparently by the Centre. -- PTI 
