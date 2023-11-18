RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shah to release BJP manifesto for Telangana polls
November 18, 2023  09:43
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release the BJP's manifesto for upcoming Telangana assembly polls during his visit to the state on Saturday.

After launching the manifesto, Shah will address poll rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal.
        
"Amit Shah will release the manifesto at 10 AM before leaving for the rallies," party sources said.
        
The BJP is expected to step up its campaign for the November 30 polls with several union ministers participating in the rallies in the coming days.
        
Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy had earlier said the state unit had requested the party high command to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four rallies in the state in the run up to the polls and is awaiting the response. 
        
The ruling BRS and Congress have already released their poll manifesto. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

When Australia Defeated India In A Final...
When Australia Defeated India In A Final...

Ahead of the blockbuster final in Ahmedabad, a look at how the 2003 World Cup played out between India and Australia.

Team India Gears Up For Final
Team India Gears Up For Final

Glimpses of the Indian team's training session at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Controversial Umpire In World Cup Final
Controversial Umpire In World Cup Final

Many are raising questions about entrusting officials with ties to past heartbreaks with such a crucial match.

MP records 76% polling amid violence, surpasses 2018 voting figure
MP records 76% polling amid violence, surpasses 2018 voting figure

The exercise will continue till 6 pm in all the polling stations except those in Maoist-affected areas of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where it ended at 3 pm, an official said.

Stalin revokes order detaining 6 farmers under Goondas Act
Stalin revokes order detaining 6 farmers under Goondas Act

The detention of one person under the Act, however, was not revoked as he has many cases pending against him.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances