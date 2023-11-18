RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Road rage turns ugly in Delhi, car driver bites off portion of man's finger
November 18, 2023  01:04
File image
In a road rage incident, a man allegedly bit and dismembered the portion of a finger of a 56-year-old person in the Khayala area of west Delhi, the police said on Friday. 

The police have registered an FIR against the accused and started probing the matter, they added. 

In his police complaint, the victim Rajesh said that the incident took place around 11.40 am on Wednesday after he dropped his wife near Keshopur Mandi on his motorbike and was returning home. 

When a car hit his leg from behind, Rajesh asked the accused to drive properly. 

The driver, however, started arguing with him and even thrashed him, the complaint said. 

"When I tried to save myself, the man bit my left hand's index finger and dismembered its upper portion," Rajesh said in his complaint lodged at Khayala police station. 

The accused, later identified as Umang Taneja, was trying to flee the spot, but the passersby overpowered him and called the police, Rajesh added. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said. 

An FIR has been registered against Taneja under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added. -- PTI
