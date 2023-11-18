Over 6,000 security personnel to guard WC final





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will be among the key personalities who are expected to attend the ICC Cricket World Cup grand finale in the Motera area of the city, said Ahmedabad commissioner of police GS Malik.





Addressing a press conference here, Malik said elaborate security arrangements, with personnel from Gujarat police, Rapid Action Force, home guards and others, have been made keeping in mind the movement of over one lakh spectators and the presence of several dignitaries at the stadium.





Over 6,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure that the mega event passes off without any trouble.





Of these 6,000 personnel, nearly 3,000 will be stationed inside the stadium, while others will be deployed to guard other key locations, such as hotels where players and other dignitaries are staying, said Malik.





While one company of RAF will be deployed inside the stadium, another will be on duty outside the stadium, said Malik, adding that city police have created a temporary command and control centre inside the venue equipped with a wireless network that works even when mobile communication fails. -- PTI

