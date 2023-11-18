RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MP poll: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340cr found
November 18, 2023  14:51
image
Cash worth Rs 40.18 crore, narcotic drugs valued at more than Rs 17 crore, liquor, jewellery and other items cumulatively worth over Rs 280 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for the state assembly polls came into force on October 9, a top official has said.

Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded.

Talking to reporters on Friday, state Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said continuous action was taken by the enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct came into force after the poll schedule was declared.

Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about Rs 339.95 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police, he said.

"From October 9 to November 16, these joint teams seized Rs 40.18 crore cash, 34.68 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 65.56 crore, narcotic substances worth Rs 17.25 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth Rs 92.76 crore and other materials worth Rs 124.18 crore," Rajan said.

In the 2018 polls, in such action during the period when the model code of conduct was in place, cash and other items cumulatively worth Rs 72.93 crore were seized, officials pointed out. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TN assembly re-adopts 10 bills returned by Guv Ravi
TN assembly re-adopts 10 bills returned by Guv Ravi

Stalin, moving the resolution, said without giving any reasons, Ravi had returned the Bills, mentioning "I withhold Assent" to them.

World Cup final: Five key battles to watch-out for
World Cup final: Five key battles to watch-out for

A look at match-ups that could potentially decide the winner of the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Railway Men Review: Compelling Watch
The Railway Men Review: Compelling Watch

The Railway Men is a compelling watch; the subject is handled with seriousness and respect without going overboard with the dramatic impact, observes Mayur Sanap.

Actor-politician Vijayashanthi who quit BJP rejoins Congress
Actor-politician Vijayashanthi who quit BJP rejoins Congress

The former BRS MP who left the Congress and joined the saffron party in 2020 was not active in BJP's programmes in the recent times.

Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve
Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve

The BJP cannot afford to alienate the OBCs, who have explicitly voiced their opposition to the Maratha quota.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances