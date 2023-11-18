RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JK HC grants bail to Kashmir Walla editor Fahad Shah
November 18, 2023  16:30
image
The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed several charges including that of terror conspiracy against an editor of a news portal while granting him bail after 21 months in jail.
 
"We are following the procedures set in the bail. It will take some time before Fahad Shah walks out of jail," senior advocate P N Raina, who represented the editor of Kashmir Walla news portal before the high court, said.

He said the charges like terror conspiracy (Section 18) and waging war against the country (Section 121) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration (Section 153-B) of the Indian Penal Code were quashed against Shah.

The case was heard on Friday by a Jammu wing of bench comprising justices Sreedharan and M L Manhas, Raina said.

He said Shah will, however, face trial under Section 13 (abetting unlawful activities) of the UA(P)A. He will also undergo trial for allegedly receiving foreign funds illegally.

In April, the high court had quashed Shah's detention under controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).

Shah was arrested in February 2022 allegedly for his reporting of an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI 
