Israeli forces find weapons hidden in Gaza school
November 18, 2023  22:08
File image
File image
The Israel defence forces forces continued with their operations in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, during which more weapons and other terrorist-related items were found in a school.  

This was yet another example of how Hamas hides its terror bases and supplies in civilian areas.  

The Duvdevan special forces, both reservists and regular army, are part of the ongoing fighting, said the IDF.  

The forces carried out raids on terrorist infrastructure, during which they eliminated terrorists in encounters.  

During one of the raids, a large amount of weapons and military equipment was found inside a high school.  

In addition, the forces raided terrorist infrastructure in the house of the commander of an engineering company in the northern battalions of the terrorist organisation Hamas.  

Weapons and training manuals of the terrorist organization Hamas were found in the raid. -- ANI/TPS                        
