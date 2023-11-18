HP cabinet proposes winter session in Dharamshala from Dec 19 to 23





The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave its approval to adopt the criteria mandating students to be at least six years of age while seeking admission to Class 1 in all schools of the state for academic session 2024-25.





It also decided to appoint 4,500 para-workers in the Jal Shakti Vibhag, besides giving its nod to filling up 25 posts of the excise and taxation inspectors and 10 posts of the horticulture development officers.





The cabinet decided to cancel the allotment of Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Electric Power Project (780 MW) made in favour of power producer SJVN Ltd as the company has failed to achieve required progress in the project's implementation within the stipulated time period.





During the meeting, the state cabinet also gave its nod to bring more areas of Shimla, Chopal and Kullu under the planning area to check the haphazard construction in these areas. -- PTI

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Saturday decided to convene a five-day winter session of the assembly from December 19-23 in Dharamshala, and sent its recommendation to the governor.