Garud Commando ends life by shooting self on duty in Gujarat's Kutch

A 'Garud Commando' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol while on duty at the Air Force Station near Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of November 16 when the deceased was posted on night duty, they said.





Preliminary probe revealed that the victim, identified as 23-year-old Yogeshkumar Mahato, ended his life apparently due to financial stress and some other personal reasons, sub inspector of Bhuj 'A' Division police station D J Thakor said.





"Mahato was a native of Jharkhand and serving in the Garud Commando Force unit of the IAF at Bhuj Airforce Station. We learnt that he was facing some financial issues and was also under stress due to the deteriorating health of his mother, who lives in Jharkhand," he said.





The Garud Commando Force is the special forces unit of the IAF tasked with the protection of critical air force bases and installations, search and rescue as well as counter-terrorism and hostage rescue operations, among others.





As per the accidental death report registered by the police, Mahato shot himself in his head with his pistol in the early hours of November 16 when he was on night duty at the Bhuj Air Force Station.





After learning about Mahato's suicide bid, his senior officer, Mahendra Pratap Singh, brought him to GK General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead in the morning.





According to police, Singh told them that Mahato held the rank of an LAC or 'Leading Aircraftsman' and was part of the special forces unit of the IAF. -- PTI