RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Dell, HP, Foxconn, among 27 firms granted approval under new IT hardware PLI scheme: Vaishnaw
November 18, 2023  17:59
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
The government on Saturday said 27 companies, including Dell, HP, and Foxconn, have been granted approval under the new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware.

The move comes at a time when India is wooing IT hardware players with policy sweeteners and incentive schemes, making a determined push to position itself as a global hub for hi-tech manufacturing. 

"I am happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved under the PLI IT hardware scheme. About 95 per cent of these...23 companies are ready to start manufacturing from day-zero," Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"This will set us up for being a big force in manufacturing of PCs, servers, laptops, and tablets," he added.

These 27 companies will invest Rs 3,000 crore. Big players, including Dell, Foxconn, and HP, are among the companies whose applications have been approved. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op on hold after machine snag
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op on hold after machine snag

The round-the-clock rescue work is being carried out by 165 personnel from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Border Roads Organisation and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police,...

How Dravid tackles criticism and unwinds
How Dravid tackles criticism and unwinds

It is not an easy life even for someone like Dravid, whose touch points with cricket spread across decades, formats and varied roles.

Aaditya Thackeray booked for 'inaugurating' bridge sans permission
Aaditya Thackeray booked for 'inaugurating' bridge sans permission

Thackeray claimed that the construction of the bridge was completed two weeks ago but it was not opened to the public as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had no time to inaugurate it.

Kohli or Tendulkar: Who Reigns Supreme in ODIs?
Kohli or Tendulkar: Who Reigns Supreme in ODIs?

While others have faded somewhat recently, Kohli has been burning brightly, and pulling ahead of his peers.

Govt warns social media platforms over deepfake issue
Govt warns social media platforms over deepfake issue

Vaishnaw told reporters that the government had recently issued a notice to companies on the deepfake issue, and the platforms responded, but added that the firms will have to be more aggressive in taking action on such content.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances