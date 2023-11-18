RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cyclone Midhili weakens into depression; no fresh rain in Tripura, Mizoram
November 18, 2023  13:07
image
With cyclone Midhili weakening into a depression, Tripura and Mizoram, which were battered by heavy rain the previous day, did not experience showers on Saturday, officials said.

According to the latest IMD (India Meteorological Department) update, the cyclonic storm, after crossing the Bangladesh coast, weakened into a deep depression, and later into a depression, and lay 50 km east-southeast of Tripura's capital Agartala.

Skies remained clear in Mizoram, while overcast conditions prevailed in Tripura but neither of the northeastern states received any fresh rain since the early hours of Saturday. No damages have been reported so far.

Sundarbans area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district received light showers on Friday but did not witness any fresh rainfall on Saturday. Fishermen, however, did not venture into deep seas as advised by the Met department.

"Deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Midhili) over Tripura & adjoining Bangladesh weakened into a depression and lay about 50 km east-southeast of Agartala and 160 km southwest of Silchar. To weaken into a WML (well-marked low pressure area) over south Assam and adjoining Mizoram-Tripura during next six hours," an IMD bulletin issued on Saturday morning said.

In view of the earlier IMD prediction of heavy rain, the Tripura government declared a holiday on Saturday for all government and private schools and anganwadi centres in the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is currently in Delhi, said in a Facebook post on Friday: "The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall with high velocity wind and lightning for two days i.e. Friday and Saturday due to cyclonic storm Midhili."

"The state administration is fully ready to meet any eventuality. Considering the gravity of the alert, all the government and private schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed on Saturday," he added.

In a special bulletin, the met department had said, "Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, an increase in rainfall activities accompanied with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura during 17th and 18th November." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Stalin moves resolution in assembly to reconsider bills returned by TN guv
Stalin moves resolution in assembly to reconsider bills returned by TN guv

Stalin, moving the resolution, said without giving any reasons, Ravi had returned the Bills, mentioning "I withhold Assent" to them.

Actor-politician Vijayashanthi who quit BJP rejoins Congress
Actor-politician Vijayashanthi who quit BJP rejoins Congress

The former BRS MP who left the Congress and joined the saffron party in 2020 was not active in BJP's programmes in the recent times.

Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve
Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve

The BJP cannot afford to alienate the OBCs, who have explicitly voiced their opposition to the Maratha quota.

If Ambani Buys Disney Star...
If Ambani Buys Disney Star...

Assume Voot, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar are merged into one entertainment app, and you have a streaming service with more than 233 million unique visitors. That is a reach just under half of India's largest streaming app: YouTube....

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op on hold after machine snag
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op on hold after machine snag

The round-the-clock rescue work is being carried out by 165 personnel from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Border Roads Organisation and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police,...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances