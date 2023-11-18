RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman sacked, co-founder quits
November 18, 2023  08:57
Sam Altman
OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT a year ago, said Friday it had dismissed CEO Sam Altman as it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the Microsoft-backed firm.

Altman, 38, became a tech world sensation with the release of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot with unprecedented capabilities, churning out human-level content like poems or artwork in just seconds.

OpenAI's board said in a statement that Altman's departure "follows a deliberative review process," which concluded "he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it added.

It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately. 

Hours after Altman's sacking, Greg Brockman announced his resignation as president and co-founder of OpenAI.

"Im super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago," Brockman wrote in a post on the social media site X. 

"Weve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today's news, I quit."

"Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best," Brockman wrote in his post. "I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe (artificial general intelligence) that benefits all of humanity."
