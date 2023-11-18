RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal: Woman dies en route to hospital after ambulances deny service
November 18, 2023  16:57
image
A 25-year-old woman died while being taken to a rural hospital on a charpoy by her family after ambulances and local vehicles denied service due to the poor condition of a road connecting her village in West Bengal's Malda district with the medical establishment, officials said on Saturday.
 
The incident took place when the family members of Mamuni Roy, who had been ill for a few days, were taking her on a charpoy (cot) from her village Maldanga to Modipukur rural hospital, around four-and-half-km away, in Bamangola area on Friday.

Her husband Kartik Roy claimed they had to carry her to the rural hospital on the cot as no ambulance or any local vehicle was willing to risk the perilous journey due to the poor condition of the road.

"We tried to take her to the hospital on a cot but she died on the way," he said.

Bamangola Block Development Officer (BDO) Raju Kundu told PTI, "The woman was ill for the last few days and was being taken to the hospital but she died on the way."

"The road had been 'kuccha' (unpaved) for a long time. Six to seven months ago, we repaired the road and have plans to lay a tar road. We have sent the proposal to higher authorities for laying bitumen and are awaiting permission," he said. 
