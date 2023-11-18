RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bengal guv seeks report from Visva-Bharati on new plaque with Tagore's name
November 18, 2023  09:36
image
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Rector of the Visva-Bharati, on Friday sought a report from the university on installing new plaques with founder Rabindranath Tagore's name on it, as directed by the Centre.
 
Bose also decided to rename the North Gate of Raj Bhavan as 'Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Gate'.
        
A controversy was created after plaques announcing that Santiniketan was a UNESCO World Heritage Site were installed last month. The plaques bear the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ex-officio Chancellor, and Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, but not that of Rabindranath Tagore who had founded the university in 1921, leading to demands for removing them from various quarters.
        
A week after Chakraborty retired as the Vice-Chancellor on November 8, the Ministry of Education directed the university to remove the plaques and replace them with ones having the Nobel laureate poet's name.
        
"The Governor in in his capacity as the Rector of Visva-Bharati called for a report from the university's officiating vice chancellor on the proposed action to pay befitting homage to Rabindranath Tagore on the new plaque," the official said. 
 
"The Governor has decided to rename its North Gate as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Gate," he added. 
        
Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has been granted the status of national heritage. 
        
Santiniketan, where Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, was included on the UNESCO World Heritage list in September.
        
The controversial plaques were then set up at several places on the sprawling Santiniketan campus of the university. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

When Australia Defeated India In A Final...
When Australia Defeated India In A Final...

Ahead of the blockbuster final in Ahmedabad, a look at how the 2003 World Cup played out between India and Australia.

Team India Gears Up For Final
Team India Gears Up For Final

Glimpses of the Indian team's training session at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Controversial Umpire In World Cup Final
Controversial Umpire In World Cup Final

Many are raising questions about entrusting officials with ties to past heartbreaks with such a crucial match.

MP records 76% polling amid violence, surpasses 2018 voting figure
MP records 76% polling amid violence, surpasses 2018 voting figure

The exercise will continue till 6 pm in all the polling stations except those in Maoist-affected areas of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where it ended at 3 pm, an official said.

Stalin revokes order detaining 6 farmers under Goondas Act
Stalin revokes order detaining 6 farmers under Goondas Act

The detention of one person under the Act, however, was not revoked as he has many cases pending against him.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances