Beckham concludes India trip, thanks SRK and Sonam Kapoor

English football legend David Beckham concluded his maiden trip to India, thanking superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Sonam Kapoor for their gracious hospitality.

The football superstar posted photos with Shah Rukh on Instagram after the 58-year-old actor invited him for a dinner party at his Mumbai residence, Mannat on Thursday.





Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja, had hosted a grand party in Beckham's honour at their house on Wednesday.





"Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man's home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends - what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend - you and your family are welcome any time in my home," Beckham wrote.

"@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon," he added.





The 48-year-old former football player came to the country earlier this week as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador - a role which he took up in the year 2005.





Beckham first went to Gujarat as part of a UNICEF programme for child rights and gender equality, which is also the global theme for World Children's Day 2023.





On Wednesday, he watched the 2023 World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand alongside a bevy of Indian celebrities, including John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.





The same day, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend was the guest of honour at Sonam and Anand Ahuja's party which was also attended by Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.





On Thursday, Beckham was clicked by paparazzi arriving at SRK's residence Mannat for dinner with the superstar.





Shah Rukh had later shared a photo with the former footballer on his Instagram, calling him an "absolute gentleman".