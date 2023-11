Won't hesitate to beg for....: RSS chief Bhagwat

Underlining the necessity of financial resources for societal progress, Bhagwat said generous donations play an important role in supporting noble causes.





He was speaking at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission in Nagpur, during which a heart hospital was also inaugurated.





"There should be no shame in soliciting donations for the improvement of society. I will never hesitate to beg for contributions for the greater good," Bhagwat said.





He hailed the credibility of the RSS' commitment, which he said had been tested by society over time.





Ruing the raw deal the poor get at the hands of commercial hospitals in the country, he said there were several such facilities where those without money cannot even enter. -- PTI

