RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Won't hesitate to beg for....: RSS chief Bhagwat
November 17, 2023  23:06
image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said he would have no hesitation in begging for donations for the improvement of society and for greater good. 

Underlining the necessity of financial resources for societal progress, Bhagwat said generous donations play an important role in supporting noble causes. 

He was speaking at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission in Nagpur, during which a heart hospital was also inaugurated. 

"There should be no shame in soliciting donations for the improvement of society. I will never hesitate to beg for contributions for the greater good," Bhagwat said. 

He hailed the credibility of the RSS' commitment, which he said had been tested by society over time. 

Ruing the raw deal the poor get at the hands of commercial hospitals in the country, he said there were several such facilities where those without money cannot even enter. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PCB starts clearing players' dues after central contracts issue resolved
PCB starts clearing players' dues after central contracts issue resolved

The Pakistan Cricket Board has started clearing the dues of national team players, which were held up for the last few months because of issues relating to new central contracts.

After 5 days, slow progress in tunnel rescue as drill takes longer
After 5 days, slow progress in tunnel rescue as drill takes longer

The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a part of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide.

World Cup Final: 'India hold an edge in bowling department'
World Cup Final: 'India hold an edge in bowling department'

With pacer Mohammed Shami in menacing form, India holds the edge in the bowling department against Australia, reckons batting great Gundappa Viswanath, who wants skipper Rohit Sharma to convert his aggressive starts to a big hundred in...

After Lingayat party chief, BJP picks Vokkaliga as leader of opposition
After Lingayat party chief, BJP picks Vokkaliga as leader of opposition

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP national general Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra, and former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were among those present at the...

WC Final: Modi's presence, air-show, grand function and 1.4 billion fans
WC Final: Modi's presence, air-show, grand function and 1.4 billion fans

When Kapil's Devils won the World Cup in 1983, cricket was still one of the sports in India and a champion team needed a true blue cricket fan Lata Mangeshkar to hold a concert so that each member could earn Rs 1 lakh.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances