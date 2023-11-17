RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Where are you, Mick?
November 17, 2023  16:32
Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the British rock band The Rolling Stones, is currently in India. He tweeted this image alongside, writing, "Thanks India Got away from it all here!" 

The icon did not disclose the location. 

In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Jagger disclosed the roots of his profound association with the country and how an image of Goddess Kali inspired the logo of The Rolling Stones.
