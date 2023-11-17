What did Piyush Goyal tell Joe Biden?





"He has conveyed his greetings to PM Modi when I met him last night and he did acknowledge the fact the countries which were not responsible for creating the environmental degradation in the first place are the countries which get impacted the most," Goyal told ANI.





The Commerce Minister also stated that PM Modi's consistent stand on climate issues has resonated well with the world as well as India.Goyal said, "I think that's a very big message, a very big endorsement of what Prime Minister Modi and India have been saying at various world forums. It clearly shows that Prime Minister Modi's consistent stand on climate issues, the positivity with which he engages as well as the clear message that he gives out in all of his engagements has resonated with the world and India and the US have resolved to work closely together."





"We've launched a new fund today where the governments of both countries are going to actively contribute and we hope that this will act like a catalyst for large pools of capital to now look at and focus on investments in India...," he told ANI.





Highlighting India's growing prominence as an investment destination, Goyal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transformative efforts in improving ease of doing business, enhancing transparency in the regulatory ecosystem, and fostering sustainable growth and development.





Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited San Francisco in the US from November 13-16 to attend various official engagements of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).Welcoming the US-India Green Transition Fund by the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Goyal expressed confidence in the fund's catalytic role in supporting India's ambitious goals in renewable energy generation. -- ANI

