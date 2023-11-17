RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Voting begins for MP, Chhattisgarh assembly polls
November 17, 2023  08:34
image
The voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats and Chhattisgarh's 70 seats, in the second phase of the election, begins.

In both of these Hindi heartland states, the straight contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.

While in Madhya Pradesh, the incumbent is the BJP, in Chhattisgarh, it is the Congress that is seeking to retain power.

Counting of votes for both states will take place on December 3, along with votes for Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram, where elections are taking place in this round. 
