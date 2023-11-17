Voting begins for MP, Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Voting begins for MP, Chhattisgarh assembly pollsNovember 17, 2023 08:34
The voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats and Chhattisgarh's 70 seats, in the second phase of the election, begins.
In both of these Hindi heartland states, the straight contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.
While in Madhya Pradesh, the incumbent is the BJP, in Chhattisgarh, it is the Congress that is seeking to retain power.
Counting of votes for both states will take place on December 3, along with votes for Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram, where elections are taking place in this round.
TOP STORIES
CM Baghel among 958 vie for 70 seats in Chhattisgarh's 2nd phase polls
The ruling Congress, voted to office in 2018 after 15 years in opposition, and the Bharatiya Janata Party are the main contenders for power in the state, where the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and some regional outfits are...