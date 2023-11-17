Video of me doing garba was deepfake: Modi

Video of me doing garba was deepfake: ModiNovember 17, 2023 17:20
PM Modi reacts to a video of 'him' doing the garba: " ...There is a challenge arising because of Artificial Intelligence and deepfake... a big section of our country has no parallel option for verification... people often end up believing in deepfakes and this will go into a direction of a big challenge. We need to educate people with our programmes about Artificial Intelligence and deepfakes, how it works, what it can do, what all challenges it can bring and whatever can be made out if it. I even saw a video of me doing 'Garba'..."
