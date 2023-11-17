Serum Institute MD Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplasty

Serum Institute MD Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplastyNovember 17, 2023 21:41
Cyrus Poonawalla (left)
Cyrus S Poonawalla, the managing director of the Serum Institute of India, suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Thursday and has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune.
According to the advisor of Ruby Hall Clinic, Poonawala is now stable after he underwent an angioplasty.
"He was admitted at Ruby Hall on November 17 early morning. Poonawalla underwent an angioplasty under the supervision of Dr Purvez Grant, Dr Makle, and Dr Abhijeet Khardekar and is recovering fast," Daruwala said.
Dr Poonawalla is in good health, she added. -- PTI
