RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Serum Institute MD Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplasty
November 17, 2023  21:41
Cyrus Poonawalla (left)
Cyrus Poonawalla (left)
Cyrus S Poonawalla, the managing director of the Serum Institute of India, suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Thursday and has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune. 

According to the advisor of Ruby Hall Clinic, Poonawala is now stable after he underwent an angioplasty. 

"He was admitted at Ruby Hall on November 17 early morning. Poonawalla underwent an angioplasty under the supervision of Dr Purvez Grant, Dr Makle, and Dr Abhijeet Khardekar and is recovering fast," Daruwala said. 

Dr Poonawalla is in good health, she added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup Final: 'India hold an edge in bowling department'
World Cup Final: 'India hold an edge in bowling department'

With pacer Mohammed Shami in menacing form, India holds the edge in the bowling department against Australia, reckons batting great Gundappa Viswanath, who wants skipper Rohit Sharma to convert his aggressive starts to a big hundred in...

After Lingayat party chief, BJP picks Vokkaliga as leader of opposition
After Lingayat party chief, BJP picks Vokkaliga as leader of opposition

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP national general Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra, and former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were among those present at the...

WC Final: Modi's presence, air-show, grand function and 1.4 billion fans
WC Final: Modi's presence, air-show, grand function and 1.4 billion fans

When Kapil's Devils won the World Cup in 1983, cricket was still one of the sports in India and a champion team needed a true blue cricket fan Lata Mangeshkar to hold a concert so that each member could earn Rs 1 lakh.

NHRC orders Manipur govt to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of killed in 4 weeks
NHRC orders Manipur govt to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of killed in 4 weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said it has asked Manipur government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation each within four weeks to the next of kin of all the people who died in ethnic clashes since May.

42% OBC quota in panchayats if Cong comes to power: Rahul in T'gana
42% OBC quota in panchayats if Cong comes to power: Rahul in T'gana

This will pave the way for emergence of 24,000 new panchayat-level leaders in Telangana, he said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances