RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty decline on selloff in banking, financial stocks
November 17, 2023  17:11
KBK Infographics
KBK Infographics
In a volatile trade, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Friday, dragged down by heavy selling pressure in banking, financial and energy stocks amid mixed cues from global markets. 

 However, lower global crude prices and fresh foreign capital inflows helped the indices restrict the losses, as per traders. 

 Shares of bank and NBFC firms fell sharply after the Reserve Bank tightened norms for consumer credit as it asked them to assign a higher risk weight for unsecured personal loans, a move aimed at making the lenders more cautious about such advances.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How Shami's 'zone' strategy is troubling batters in WC
How Shami's 'zone' strategy is troubling batters in WC

Shami has said there is nothing extraordinary in his bowling, adding he just focuses on stump-to-stump length

Deepfake video of me doing garba: Modi flags concern at media meet
Deepfake video of me doing garba: Modi flags concern at media meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged the use of artificial intelligence for creating deepfakes saying this can lead to a big crisis, as he urged the media to spread awareness about its misuse and impact to educate people.

Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?
Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?

India could field three spinners against Australia in the final.

Can Australia halt India's unbeaten run to WC glory?
Can Australia halt India's unbeaten run to WC glory?

Resurgent Australia stand between unblemished India and World Cup glory

Chhattisgarh 2nd phase polling under tight security, 55.31% voting till 3 pm
Chhattisgarh 2nd phase polling under tight security, 55.31% voting till 3 pm

Polling in 70 constituencies began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm, except in nine polling booths in the Maoist-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district, where voting began at 7 for security reasons, a poll official said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances