Senior JD-S leader CM Ibrahim suspended for anti-party activities

Senior JD-S leader CM Ibrahim suspended for anti-party activitiesNovember 17, 2023 20:51
CM Ibrahim
Senior Janata Dal-Secular leader CM Ibrahim was on Friday suspended by the outfit's president HD Deve Gowda for "anti-party activities".
Gowda had replaced Ibrahim as the party state president on October 19 and appointed his son HD Kumaraswamy in his place.
Ibrahim had raised a banner of revolt against the JD-S decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
A former Union minister, Ibrahim claimed that his faction is the original JD-S for being secular and that being the state president he can take a decision about the outfit in Karnataka.
He had appealed to Deve Gowda to reconsider the decision on the tie-up with the BJP, claiming that many party leaders have quit the outfit in the neighbouring states following the move.
This Rediff interview by CM Ibrahim was the reason why he was sacked as JD-S Karnataka president.
