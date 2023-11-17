RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Senior IPS officer Alok Sharma appointed new SPG chief
November 17, 2023  19:49
File image/SPG online
File image/SPG online
Senior IPS officer Alok Sharma was on Friday appointed director of the Special Protection Group, which is entrusted with the task of providing security to the prime minister. 

Sharma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service officer, is currently working as additional director general in the SPG. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the SPG director from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. 

The vacancy was necessitated following the demise of SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha on September 6. 

Sinha was a 1987-batch Kerala cadre IPS officer. He was 61. 

The SPG provides proximate armed security cover to the prime minister. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Don't encroach on OBC quota, says Bhujbal at rally; targets Jarange
Don't encroach on OBC quota, says Bhujbal at rally; targets Jarange

The NCP leader asked how suddenly a number of records showing Marathas as belonging to the Kunbi caste were being found.

Illingworth, Kettleborough gear up for World Cup final
Illingworth, Kettleborough gear up for World Cup final

Match officials for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final

Ahmedabad hotel rooms surge to 2 lakh for WC final!
Ahmedabad hotel rooms surge to 2 lakh for WC final!

Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad, airfares shoot up ahead of India-Australia final

MP records 71% polling till 5 pm, voting in Maoist areas end at 3 pm
MP records 71% polling till 5 pm, voting in Maoist areas end at 3 pm

The exercise will continue till 6 pm in all the polling stations except those in Maoist-affected areas of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where it ended at 3 pm, an official said.

5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area on Thursday, the officials said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances