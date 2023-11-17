RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy cremated in Lucknow
November 17, 2023  00:43
The last rites of Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy were performed at Baikunth Dham, on the banks of the Gomti river in Lucknow, on Thursday. 

A procession carrying the body left Sahara Shahar in Gomti Nagar for Baikunth Dham, where in the presence of Sahara Group employees and a number of dignitaries, the last rites were performed. 

Roy's sons were not present during the cremation and the last rites were performed by his 16-year-old grandson, Himanc Roy, sources in the family said. 

Prominent among those seen during the cremation included Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar. 

Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest in a Mumbai Hospital on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Sahara Group. 

He was 75. 

His body was flown in from Mumbai and kept at Sahara Shahar on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Yadav had expressed grief over Roy's demise. 

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The demise of Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy is very sad. Prayers to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti." 

Yadav had said Roy's death is a "loss for Uttar Pradesh and the country because along with being a very successful businessman, he was also a very sensitive person with a big heart who helped countless people and became their support". -- PTI
