Rupee edges 4 paise lower at 83.27 against US dollar
November 17, 2023  19:57
The rupee declined by 4 paise to 83.27 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as a firm greenback in the overseas markets and losses in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment. 

Fresh FII inflows and crude oil prices trading near four-month lows helped the rupee restrict losses, forex dealers said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.23 against the US currency following overnight losses in crude oil prices. 

The local unit moved in a tight range of 83.23 to 83.28 in the day trade. 

The currency finally closed lower by 4 paise at 83.27 against the dollar. 

It closed at 83.23 against the greenback on Thursday. -- PTI
